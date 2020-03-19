Trump announced, many in the United States the crisis will last for coronavirus
In the action plan in emergency situations is 100 pages, recently submitted to government officials, said that the crisis of 2019 virus-nCoV in the USA may be delayed for 18 months. And, perhaps, even longer, according to Fox News.
The plan says that the country may experience “multiple wave” of outbreaks COVID-19, which could lead to widespread shortages of key commodities and may affect the level of medical care.
Flash COVID-19 led to the fact that as of the evening of 18 March in the US got sick more than 9,300 people, and more than 130 were killed.
According to the plan, the President trump thinks about how to use the Law on military production and Law era of the Korean war as a means of ensuring, to a nation possessed with medicines that will need it in this protracted crisis.
The President said on Wednesday, March 18, during a briefing at the White house with members of the task force by 2019 virus-nCoV.
The act of 1950 was periodically used as during the Korean war and during the cold war. The last time trump used it in June 2017 to provide technologies for space production.
If the events described in the plan of action in emergency situations in connection with the 2019 virus-nCoV, happens, “the authorities of States and local governments, and critical infrastructure and communication channels will be subject to stress, therefore, will be potentially less reliable,” reads the plan.
“This situation may also make it difficult to get new messages, decrees and the immediate approval of the recommendations for these jurisdictions.”
The plan was not marked as secret, nm mark “Only for official use. Not for public distribution or publication.”
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
bookmark