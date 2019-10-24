Trump announced the cancellation of sanctions against Turkey (PHOTO)

The US President Donald trump said that he had instructed to cancel all sanctions against Turkey, imposed in response to a military operation in Syria. It is reported by CNN.

“The sanctions will be lifted, barring something that we’re not satisfied,” – said the President of the United States.

Trump said his decision applies to all of the restrictions imposed against Turkey on 14 October in response to the military operation against Kurds in Syria.

Ankara announced the termination of military operations after the agreement with Moscow. In the Kremlin threatened that those Kurdish groups that refuse to comply with the terms of the cease-fire will fall “under the steamroller of the Turkish army”.

Recall, October 9, Turkey announced about carrying out in the North of Syria operation “Source of peace”. The aim of the operation was to establish a buffer zone that was supposed to be a protective zone for the Turkish border. There, Ankara believes, will be able to return from Turkey to the Syrian refugees. However, the military action of Turkey has emerged as a new wave of migration. Hundreds of thousands of civilians were forced to leave their homes.

The world community condemned the actions of Ankara.

Washington imposed sanctions against the ministries of defense and of energy of Turkey. In addition, the sanctions list included the Minister of defence of Turkey Hulusi Ankara, the interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and energy Minister Fatih Donmez. At the same time the President of the United States Donald trump has decided to increase tariffs on steel to Turkey by up to 50%.

October 17, the United States and Turkey have reached an agreement on the suspension of Ankara’s military action in Syria. Turkey agreed to 120 hours of cease fire to Kurdish coalition “Forces of a democratic Syria”, left Ankara created a 30-kilometer border zone security. The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Sochi with President Vladimir Putin discussed joint actions on settlement in Syria.