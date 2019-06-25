Trump announced the introduction of sanctions against the leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (PHOTO)

The US President Donald trump on Monday signed a decree on the introduction of new rigid sanctions against Iran, reports TASS. Restrictive measures are introduced, including against the spiritual leader and leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Today’s measure follows a series of aggressive actions from the Iranian regime in recent weeks, including the destruction of U.S. drones,” said trump, quoted by the press service of the White house. The White house said that sanctions “in any case, would be introduced”.

The us also imposed sanctions against eight military commanders of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (the IRGC, the elite units of the Armed forces of Iran). This is stated in a statement Monday statement, the U.S. Treasury.

“These commanders are at the top of the bureaucracy, which monitors malicious activity by the IRGC in the region”, – said in the Ministry statement.

Among got under sanctions was the commander of the aerospace forces of Islamic revolution guards Corps Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizade. “[It] is the structure responsible for the destruction of American drone 20 June 2019,” – said the American Agency.

Washington also has promised to introduce this week of sanctions against foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif. This was stated on Monday the Minister of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. “The President [of the United States Donald trump] has also instructed me, later this week we will add in the sanctions list Zarifa”, – said Mnuchin.

New unilateral American sanctions are designed to close the leadership of Iran access to financial resources, says Donald trump.

“Sanctions are introduced by me to sign the Executive order would prevent the head and spiritual leader [Ali Khamenei] and his staff and the closely related [persons] access to key financial resources and support. Assets of Ayatollah Khamenei and his apparatus will not be exempted from the sanctions”, – said the President of the United States.

From his point of view, the current steps of Washington “are a resolute and proportionate response to the increasingly provocative actions of Iran.” “We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran until the regime abandons its dangerous activities and of its aspirations, including the development of nuclear weapons, the scale of uranium enrichment, the development of ballistic missiles, the use and support of terrorism, inciting conflicts and hostilities against the US and its allies,” warned the head of the Washington administration.

“Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. And this will not happen”, – stressed the President of the United States.

In a statement on the website of the Ministry of Finance also stated that the sanctions imposed on Iran, in particular, for his actions in Syria. “We will continue to impose sanctions against those who spread violence, sabotage and terrorism”, – said the Agency.

For its part, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said at a briefing in the White house that we are talking about blocking Iran’s assets, tens of billions of dollars. “This is not symbolic [sanctions], and in literally tens and tens of billions of dollars. These sanctions will be imposed on additional institutions, in which people hide money. These sanctions are extremely effective”, – said the head of the U.S. Treasury.

A new decree of the President of the United States Donald trump on the introduction of unilateral sanctions against the Iranian leadership allows you to apply restrictive measures against foreign financial institutions. This is evidenced by the text of the document published on Monday a press-service of the White house.

As it says, the American Minister of Finance acquires the right, in consultation with the Secretary of state, “to impose sanctions against foreign financial institution”. As grounds for the use of such restrictions, the U.S. government will consider “any significant financial transaction” conducted in such institution for persons, which are directed against the new decree.

However, Donald trump has assured that the United States does not seek military conflict with Iran, Washington is ready to engage with Iran in negotiations on the resolution of contradictions. “America is a peaceful country, we do not seek conflict with Iran or whatever other state. I look forward to the day when sanctions can finally be lifted and Iran will become a peaceful, prosperous and productive functioning country”, – said the head of the Washington administration. According to his forecast, “it could happen very quickly, it can be tomorrow.” “[But] it can also happen [only] through the years, said trump. – I look forward to the opportunity to discuss all that I need to discuss with any [representative of the leadership of Iran] who wants to speak.”