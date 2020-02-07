Trump announced the killing of the leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
The US President Donald trump said on 6 February that the United States destroyed Qasim al-Raymi, leader of the Islamist terrorist group al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). This, according to the President, occurred during a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen. This writes the “Voice of America”.
“Under the authority Raymi, AQAP unimaginable brutally acted against peaceful Yemenis, and sought to make and to inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces,” — said the President.
“His death further weakens AQAP and the global movement of “al-Qaeda”, bringing us to the destruction of the threat that these groups pose to our national security,” trump said, without specifying when exactly was killed Raymi.
The US considers AQAP one of the most lethal “affiliates” of the network al-Qaeda, founded by Osama bin Laden.
According to reports from Yemen, Raymi was killed during the shelling in the city of Marib, a perfect drone.
One of the representatives of the Yemeni authorities said that Marib was indeed fired by the drone, however Raymi in the number of deaths does not appear.
In the words of Edmund Fitton-brown, the coordinator of the UN analytical support and sanctions monitoring team that monitors the activities of “al-Qaeda” and “Islamic state”, the American authorities in the fight against terrorism feared that AQAP is preparing for expansion because of the growth of instability in Yemen.
The experts have long come to the conclusion that the group is now experiencing numerous difficulties.
In an interview Fitton-brown said the international community feared the actions of AQAP, “because of the threat to civil aviation”. However, the terrorists themselves turned into an easy target for their attempts to seize the territory of Yemen.
“The games they played in Yemen, did not go in their favor, and now they seem very weak. They are not like the beast they once were,” says the expert.
