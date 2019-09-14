Trump announced the murder of the son of Osama bin Laden in counter-terrorism operations
The President of the United States Donald trump confirmed that the son and heir of Osama bin Laden Hamza bin Laden, was killed in the counter-terrorist operation on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. About it writes BBC.
“The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives al-Qaida figure with important leadership skills and symbolic connection with his father, but also undermines the operational activities of the group,” — said in a statement the White house.
In early August, us media reported, citing sources in the intelligence community that bin Laden’s son was killed in the operation, which involved the United States.
Osama bin Laden, which officially recognized that organized the September 11 attacks in the United States, was killed during a special operation by us Navy seals in Pakistan in may 2011. The operation was personally sanctioned by Barack Obama, who then held the post of President of the United States.
The head of the Department of defense mark Esper confirmed the fact of his death at the end of August 2019, but neither trump the President nor other senior members of his administration had not previously spoken about this.
Hamza bin Laden in 2015, issued a video message calling for the continuation of “Holy war against the infidels” and new attacks on the United States and other countries. Presumably then he was about 30 years old. The bin Laden’s son (one of many — it is believed that the leader “al-Qaeda” had 13 sons, but Hamza he was singled out) was included in the international list of terrorism suspects.
In February 2019, the US state Department, announcing the reward of $ 1 million dollars for his head, reported that Hamza bin Laden became a leader of the movement “al-Qaeda”.
The Islamist terrorist network that organized the attacks on American cities on 11 September 2001, the undermining of American ships and hundreds of terrorist attacks in Europe, Iraq, Egypt and other parts of the world, has lost a significant share of its influence, when a group of “Islamic state”.
American special forces found a video of the wedding of Hamza bin Laden’s daughter and another leader of “al-Qaeda” — Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, aka Abu Muhammad al-Masri, who is well known CIA terrorist attacks in the U.S. embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, conducted in 1998. Wedding — again, presumably — was played in Iran.
Son, nurtured in hatred of the USA
About Hamza bin Laden Americans know very little — they don’t even know how old he is. Intelligence agencies were looking for him in Afghanistan, Pakistan or Iran, but I couldn’t even safely be called the country where he was.
A reward of one million dollars for any information leading to the arrest of Hamza bin Laden, showed not only how dangerous it is as an organizer of terror, but of great symbolic importance that is still attached to the brand “al-Qaeda” and its propaganda machine.
Hamza was still a child when his father planned the September 11th attacks, but as the saying popular among the extremists is a legend, even then he stood shoulder to shoulder with his father and helped him.
He was raised in hatred of the United States, and the thirst for revenge for her father, killed by us special forces and dumped at sea, was bound to be his main motive.
His videos with calls to attack the US, Israel and their allies was widely spread in the network. He became the new voice of “al-Qaeda”.
Official confirmation of his death means that the voice fell silent. However, the threat of revenge terrorist organizations that terrified the whole world and made some of the bloodiest attacks in history, will not disappear.
