Trump approved the sanctions against the ‘Nord stream 2’: the construction of a pipeline suspended
The President of the United States Donald trump signed the law on the national defence budget for 2020, which provides for sanctions against companies building the Russian gas pipeline “Nord stream-2” increase military assistance to Ukraine and the removal of restrictions on the construction of the “Wall of trump” on the border with Mexico. This writes the “Present Time”.
The defense budget includes military assistance to Ukraine worth $300 million we are Talking in particular about the payment of the supply of weapons to the country, as well as providing anti-ship missile complexes, complexes of the coast guard, as well as coastal radar stations and air protection, says “Hromadske.Ua”.
Separate document forbids the U.S. government to recognize Crimea as part of Russia
Separately provided for the ban on the transfer of Turkish, American F-35 fighter. It was introduced due to the fact that Turkey bought from Russia anti-aircraft missile system s-400 “Triumph”.
The law on the national defence budget provides $738 billion in spending on the defence sector of the United States in 2020.
It provides for the removal of restrictions on building fences at the border, we are talking about “the wall of trump” on the border with Mexico, which should prevent the penetration of the United States of illegal immigrants.
Sanctions against the “Nord stream-2” include the denial of U.S. visas and blocking all U.S. assets of foreign individuals and companies related to the projects “Nord stream – 2” and “Turkish stream”. U.S. officials have repeatedly called the gas pipeline through which Russian natural gas will be exported to Germany, the threat to energy security of Europe. The bill is called the “instrument of coercion”.
Key contractor – Swiss-Dutch company Allseas: it owns the world’s largest ship-pipelayer Pioneering Spirit that lays pipe under the Baltic sea.
December 18, senators Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson sent a letter to Allseas, which warned about the consequences of continuing the work on the project “Nord stream – 2”. Among the possible consequences – blocking property of the company in the United States, a ban on conducting any transactions with us financial institutions and U.S. leadership of the company.
Representatives of Allseas announced the suspension of the works “to obtain legal, technical and environmental clarification from the appropriate authority in the United States.”
The sanctions caused a sharp criticism of Germany. Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Mas said that “sanctions are an intervention in Autonomous decisions in Europe.”
The head of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova also reacted to the decision on sanctions against the “Nord stream – 2”. She wrote: “the American ideology of the life of a loan could not withstand global competition that regularly reaffirms the Department of the Treasury, writing a new “economic warrant for arrest”.
Officially sanctions should enter into force in the coming weeks. “Gazprom” announced that the completion of work in the last underwater section of the pipeline requires about five weeks.
The gas pipeline “Nord stream – 2” which should pass from Russia to Germany under the Baltic sea, is building a “Gazprom” in the construction of the participating companies from Germany and Austria. The authorities in these countries claims that it is a purely economic project.
The pipeline is scheduled for 2019. According to it, Germany must be 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year, or more than a quarter of the volume of export deliveries “Gazprom”. The second branch of the pipeline, in fact, duplicates already existing “Northern stream”, whose power is 55 billion cubic meters per year.
In October, Denmark approved the construction of a gas pipeline to the South-East of the Danish island of Bornholm. The lack of resolution on her part to lay pipe in its territorial waters in recent months, greatly hampered the project.
Against the construction of “Nord stream – 2” was made by President Donald trump, who believed that Germany was “too dependent” on the supply of oil and gas from Russia and “enriches” her, while being a NATO member. The experts also noted that the main purpose of the “Nord stream – 2” – political, not commercial: it is the desire to abandon the gas transit to Europe via Ukraine.
“If it is built the “Nord stream – 2″, the Ukrainian route could lose the amount of bleeding two times,” – said the Director of energy programs of Razumkov Center Volodymyr Omelchenko.
