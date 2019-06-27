Trump arrived at the G20 summit without a spouse
The US President Donald trump has arrived in the Japanese Osaka, where on 28 and 29 June will host the summit of “Big twenty”, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka trump, reports RIA “Novosti”.
Journalists speculated that the couple recently had a fight. At the last G20 summit held in winter 2018 in Buenos Aires, the American leader was with his wife Melania trump.
It is noted that the arrival of trump has prepared a separate airport, which usually serves domestic flights. He met foreign Minister Taro Kono.
The main topics of the summit will be trade, investment, innovation, gender inequality, environment and energy. Also it will be part of two events dedicated to digital economy and empowering women.
The day before the opening of the forum of journalists in the exhibition center INTEX surprised by a robot in the face of Leonardo da Vinci, tea ceremony and sake.