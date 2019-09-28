Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Biden’s son in Ukraine: what he was doing in the country
Hunter Biden, son of the former Vice President of the United States and the most probable contender for the presidency from the Democratic party in the elections of 2020 Joe Biden, was at the center of high-profile political scandal that erupted in the United States.
Edition BBC decided to tell who is hunter Biden and what are the attempts of the Republicans to accuse him of corruption.
During a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the President of the United States Donald trump is once again accused former Vice-President of the USA and his son in corruption.
“When Biden’s son leaves Ukraine with millions of dollars, corruption”, — said the head of the White house.
A few hours before the meeting, the administration has published the transcript of a telephone conversation between the two leaders, during which Donald trump has asked the Ukrainian colleague to “do him a favor” and to resume the investigation against the son of the former Vice President.
According to Democrats in Congress, who the day before officially declared the beginning of procedure of impeachment of Donald trump, his request may be considered “cheating”.
The head of the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives Adam Schiff said that the words of the President is another attempt to enlist the help of a foreign state during the forthcoming election campaign and to use financial and military aid provided by Washington Ukraine for their own political interests.
“I’m shocked that the White house decided to publish this transcript, thinking that somehow the President — said the Congressman. Because this transcript is more reminiscent of classic mafia-style blackmail foreign leader.”
The main “character” loud political scandal in the United States was a 49-year-old son of former Vice-President, lawyer and lobbyist Robert hunter Biden. For five years he was a member of the Board of one of Ukraine’s largest gas companies Burisma Holdings.
Who is hunter Biden?
Robert hunter Biden born February 4, 1970 in Wilmington (Delaware). Two years later his mother and younger sister died in a car accident, and the hunter and his brother Bo were seriously injured.
Future Vice-President Joe Biden remarried in 1977 when the hunter went to Catholic school. In 1992, he graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, which belongs to the Order of the Jesuits, received a degree in history, and for several years was a volunteer in one of the churches in Portland (or).
Later, hunter Biden decided to return to school, enlisting first in the law faculty of the same University of Georgetown. After a year he transferred to Yale, received in 1996 the diploma of the lawyer.
Hunter Biden have worked in the banking company MBNA of America, the U.S. Commerce Department and become the co-founder of the lobbying firm Oldaker, Biden & Belair. In 2006, President George W. Bush appointed him a member of the Board of Directors of the railway company Amtrak.
After his father became Vice-President of the United States Biden, Jr., resigned, creating an investment company Rosemont Seneca Partners. He also began working as a lawyer in the firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. In 2013 he joined the Board of Directors of the company BHR Partners, which was engaged in search of investments for Chinese business, and in October 2017 has acquired in her 10 percent stake. This investment has not yet yielded hunter Biden no profit and compensation for participation in the Board of Directors he also is not received, said his lawyer.
In April 2014 the son of Vice President of the United States joined the Board of one of Ukraine’s largest gas companies Burisma Holdings.
What is known Burisma?
Burisma Holdings is considered one of the largest companies for the extraction of natural gas in Ukraine.
The company was founded in 2002 by businessman Nikolai Zlochevsky, whom I consider a close friend and colleague Victor Yanukovych. Burisma is registered in the Cyprus offshore company Brociti Investments Limited, which also belongs to Mr. Zlochevsky.
In 2010, the businessman was appointed Minister of ecology in the administration of Viktor Yanukovych, and four years later was forced to leave Ukraine once the Prosecutor General’s office filed against him and companies that he owned, several criminal cases on suspicion of tax evasion and money laundering.
2014 under the anti-corruption investigation by the British authorities froze 23 million dollars in the accounts of Nikolai Zlochevsky.
What did hunter Biden wigga?
The son of the Vice-President of the USA has agreed to join the Board of Directors of the gas company in April 2014 and left the position after five years at the beginning of 2019.
In a special press release, published Burisma after his appointment, it was alleged that hunter Biden is headed “the company’s legal division and provides the holding support, in cooperation with international organizations”.
The hunter Biden said in an interview that this message is untrue, and he never headed the legal division of the company.
According to some reports, the son of the Vice-President of the United States received a salary of 50 thousand dollars per month, and for five years in one of the banks in the US Burisma listed at 3.1 million dollars.
The family is accused Biden?
After hunter Biden became a member of the Board of Directors of Burisma, numerous human rights organizations in the United States and even employees of the White house has stated that this appointment may indicate a conflict of interest at this time his father, Vice President Joe Biden, acting special representative of the President of the United States, responsible for assistance in implementation of reforms and adoption of laws on combating corruption in Ukraine.
The Board of Directors of Burisma was already well-known politicians, in particular former President of Poland Aleksander Kwasniewski, and, as claimed by the American media, the appointment of Biden Jr. could be due to the attempt of the owners of the company to get “exclusive access” to key figures in the US administration.
Hunter Biden, in turn, later reported that only once “briefly” mentioned in the conversation with his father about his work in Burisma and never discussed with him the Affairs of the company.
Among the episodes that during a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky recalled Donald trump, featured the incident with the resignation of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin.
He was appointed to this position in February 2015. Among criminal cases, which he “inherited” was the case against Mykola Zlochevsky. Later Viktor Shokin initiated another case, instructing the Prosecutor’s office to check on what the basis of the license for production of gas were issued to the companies of Mr. Zlochevsky at a time when the businessman had held the post of Minister of ecology of Ukraine.
According to Donald trump and his supporters, namely Joe Biden insisted on the dismissal of the Prosecutor General Shokina, using to the usual blackmail.
In 2019, speaking at the Washington-based Council on foreign relations, former Vice President of the United States confirmed that in March 2016, he demanded from the Ukrainian authorities to get rid of the “corrupt attorney General”, threatening that otherwise the United States can withdraw loan guarantees for Kiev in the amount of $ 1 billion.
“I said, “You will not get $ 1 billion, he said. — I leave in 6 hours and if the Prosecutor will not be dismissed, you will not get the money.”
In March 2016 the Ukrainian media and social organizations have regularly accused Victor of being corrupt, and in front of the General Prosecutor’s office stormed thousands of demonstrations demanding his resignation.
According to U.S. media, currently numerous criminal cases against Burisma were discontinued years ago, and the intervention of the Vice President of the United States in no way could affect the future of the gas company.
That hunter Biden and his father never violated the laws of Ukraine, in may this year, said former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko, who left the position in August 2019.
“Hunter Biden had not violated any Ukrainian laws, at least, is still not broken, and we have not found any violations on his part. The company may pay as much as she wants members of its Board of Directors”, — said Yuriy Lutsenko.
