Trump at the G20 summit handed Abe and modi clenched fist
The President of the United States Donald trump at the G20 summit in Osaka handed to the Prime Ministers of Japan and India’s Shinzo Abe and Narendra modi for greeting fist. It happened during a photo shoot, reports TASS.
Someone from journalists has asked the state leaders to shake hands for a joint picture. There is a version that the American leader considered that three-way handshake will look clumsy, and acted in an original way. Premiere kept his head and framed his fists. After that, the leaders laughed at the situation.
Recall that the G20 summit was opened on 28 June in the exhibition center INTEX Osaka on an artificial island Sakishima in Osaka Bay. It will end on 29 June.
The discussion was not only immediate problems, do not forget about lunch. Of heads of States-participants were treated to a variety of dishes. As snacks politicians suggested vegetable purée, terrine of sea bass, edible flowers and deep-fried monkfish.