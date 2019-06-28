Trump at the G20 summit handed Abe and modi clenched fist

| June 28, 2019 | News | No Comments

Трамп на саммите G20 протянул Абэ и Моди сжатый кулак

The President of the United States Donald trump at the G20 summit in Osaka handed to the Prime Ministers of Japan and India’s Shinzo Abe and Narendra modi for greeting fist. It happened during a photo shoot, reports TASS.

Someone from journalists has asked the state leaders to shake hands for a joint picture. There is a version that the American leader considered that three-way handshake will look clumsy, and acted in an original way. Premiere kept his head and framed his fists. After that, the leaders laughed at the situation.

Recall that the G20 summit was opened on 28 June in the exhibition center INTEX Osaka on an artificial island Sakishima in Osaka Bay. It will end on 29 June.

The discussion was not only immediate problems, do not forget about lunch. Of heads of States-participants were treated to a variety of dishes. As snacks politicians suggested vegetable purée, terrine of sea bass, edible flowers and deep-fried monkfish.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.