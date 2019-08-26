Trump awkwardly kissed Merkel and Brigitte macron and Melania trump lovingly looked at…
Joint photo session of world leaders and their wives at Biarritz, at the end of the second day passing G7 summit, suddenly gave the media and users of social networks about it for a playful comment. So, a lot of gossip caused the behavior Melania trump. During the formal kiss on the cheek with Justin Trudeau Mrs. trump looked at the 47-year-old Prime Minister languidly loving gaze. 73-year-old Donald grim while standing near and looking at the ground, holding his wife’s hand. “I wish I was that woman looked at me with those eyes”, “Hey, trump, watch out, you have a serious young rival!”, — immediately reacted to the social network. One of the users brought an imaginary dialogue between Melanie and Justin: “are You trying to seduce me, aren’t you, Mrs. trump?- “You think I’m unwelcome?” “Oh, no, Mrs. trump. I think you are the most attractive of all my parents ‘friends”.
The dialogue that goes with this movie — @JustinTrudeau — Mrs. Trump, you’re trying to seduce me, aren’t you. @FLOTUS — Do you find me undesirable? #Trudeau — Oh, no, Mrs. Trump. I think you’re the most attractive of all my parents’ friends. #TheCanadianGraduate pic.twitter.com/eA9SQAt7Pg
— Jay Russell (@Dogskip) August 26, 2019
How to react to the kiss his wife the President of the United States is unknown, but he also kissed the ladies. A very awkward kiss happened at trump with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Bypassed on the social network photo it seems that the American leader, stretching his lips, going to kiss her nose. However, he still kissed her on the cheek.
#G7 “Family” Photo: Trump kisses Merkel, then literally pic.twitter.com/TrlmPaWfPQ
— Paula Chertok (@PaulaChertok) August 25, 2019
Photographers also captured the moment when the wife of the President of France, Brigitte macron kissing high American guest. And her husband Emmanuel macron watching, smiling happily.
Special attention was paid to outfit the 49-year-old first lady of the United States. A former model, writes the Daily Mail, wearing a gorgeous red dress from Alexander McQueen (favorite designer is the wife of Prince William, Kate Middleton) — without sleeves and a big bow-drape the back. The cost of the toilet — 2375 dollars. Melania trump was sharply different pictures of the total black and white.
Brigitte macron for the evening chose a silver-white dress.
