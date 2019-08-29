Trump became a pity money for Ukraine: US will review aid programme
The administration of the President of the United States Donald trump is in no hurry with the promised allocation of Ukraine military assistance in the amount of $ 250 million. In addition, trump instructed to verify that the funds will be spent for the right purpose. This is reported by American media.
As explained to the publication Politico, citing a senior official in the administration of the tramp, the funding program, known as the “Initiative security assistance in Ukraine”, decided to pause and again to perform. Trump wants to make sure that funds are used for purposes not contrary to the interests of the United States.
According to information from the same source, to monitor the program instructed the Minister of defense Mark Esper and national security adviser John Bolton. Latest before visited Kiev and spoke at length with President Zelensky about defence and security.
The arrival of Bolton in Kiev connected with the desire of the US to prevent the leakage through Ukraine to third countries advanced military technology. In the United States fear that China can take control of the strategic Ukrainian enterprise “Motor Sich” and thereby gain access to classified military developments — the design of engines for aircraft and helicopters.
Recall that in the budget of the United States to 2019 lawmakers approved an article about the 250 million dollars to help Ukraine in the sphere of defense and security issues. Funds are intended for modernization of the army and military training. $ 50 million allocated for the provision of Ukraine lethal weapons. The strategic goal is to strengthen the defense potential of Ukraine in conditions of Russian aggression.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter