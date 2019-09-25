Trump became involved in a scandal because of a conversation with Zelensky: why the US President faces impeachment
On Tuesday, September 24, speaker of the house of representatives (lower house) Nancy Pelosi announced the beginning of procedure of impeachment of President Donald Trump. Pelosi is the Democratic party of the United States. Democrats did not hide that want to send trump to resign from the very first day of his presidency — January 20, 2017. They tried to prove that the billionaire has won the election from Hillary Clinton only with the help of Russia, he has a secret agreement with the Kremlin. However, the “Russian” card the Democrats play and failed. Did not help even a long investigation, on behalf of the U.S. Congress held special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. His team could not find evidence of collusion trump with Moscow.
But the 45th President of the United States has not received the slightest respite. Now took the Democrats to play the “Ukrainian” card. Trump blamed the fact that he is trying to put pressure on Kiev with the purpose of obtaining personal political gain. Will try to sort out this scandal.
Many do not like the fact that the White house refused to make public the transcript of a conversation
25 July 2019, a telephone conversation between trump and the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. As expected, there was a transcript. The content of the conversation was suddenly aroused the indignation of representatives of the American intelligence services. The unnamed employee has submitted a memo, in which he argued that trump had exceeded its authority. Supposedly the American President insisted that the Ukrainian authorities have shown activity and persistence in the investigation of oil and gas company Burisma.
She is interested in a trump for one simple reason: member of the Board of Directors of Burisma from may 2014 to April 2019 was the son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden, hunter Biden. It is expected that in 2020, Joe Biden will be nominated by the Democratic party as a candidate for the presidency of the United States. Hence, it will be the main rival trump in the upcoming elections. Current polls show that the rating Biden is even higher than the rating of trump. Donald, who has already firmly stated that he will run for a second term, we need a scandal around Biden. And the story of Burisma — perhaps the only clue for this.
Hunter Biden
Investigation of oil and gas companies initiated by the General Prosecutor of Ukraine when it was headed by Victor Shokin. In December 2015, during his visit to Kiev, Biden that the Obama administration was in charge of Ukraine, demanded to change the attorney General. Shokin was dissatisfied with many Western leaders, who believed that he was not decisively fighting corruption.
Biden acted sharply. He has threatened to revoke the guarantee for international loans to Ukraine a billion dollars provided by the United States. In the result, the Verkhovna Rada in March 2016 Shokin has sent in his resignation. His place was taken by Yury Lutsenko. The change of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Biden not once proudly called one of his merits.
In January 2017 the investigation in respect of Burisma has been completed. No violations of the state office of public Prosecutor has not revealed. And suddenly, in the spring of 2019, after the victory in the elections Zelensky, Kiev zasobiralis lawyer trump Rudolph Giuliani. The New York Times reported then that he intends to discuss with the team Zelensky the possibility of the resumption of the investigation. Trump’s advisors saw this as a chance to sink Biden. They wanted to convince everyone that the future presidential candidate, occupying the post of Vice-President of the United States, put pressure on the leadership of a sovereign state for personal purposes.
The publication caused a scandal. Giuliani’s trip to Kiev was canceled. But in the White house to abandon the idea of compromise Biden did not. If you believe The New York Times and CNN, trump in a telephone conversation with Zelensky himself raised this question and insisted on talking about the importance of assistance from Kiev.
As evidence of this in Washington called the decision of the President of the United States to freeze the transfer of military aid, intended the Initiative to support Ukraine’s security. We are talking a total of about 390 million dollars which has been approved by the U.S. Congress. Trump suddenly ordered not to transfer the money to Kiev. Media believe that he thereby gave to understand Zelensky, what he should do if wants to keep getting American aid.
Trump agrees that he has ordered to freeze the transfer of 390 million dollars. However, he calls another reason for his decision. The American leader said that dissatisfied with helping Ukraine and European allies of the United States. He did not think it fair, that Washington will allocate Kiev hundreds of millions, and Brussels, Berlin, Paris — dime. However in September, the money was transferred to Ukraine. Trump had to concede under pressure from the outraged congressmen, the majority of whom support our country.
The speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi, for all her dislike of Trump until recently, opposed to the impeachment. She soberly assessed the situation. After the actual failure of the investigation of müller in the Congress, it was impossible to count on enough votes to support impeachment. In addition, public opinion polls showed that most Americans disapprove of the attempts of the Democrats to send trump to resign.
However, the scandal over a telephone conversation with Zelensky has changed the mood in American society, and ultimately in Congress. Many do not like the fact that the White house refused to disclose the transcript of this conversation. And now Pelosi decided to start impeachment proceedings.
“The President must answer for their actions. No one is above the law”
Trump, apparently, scared. On Tuesday, September 24, he gave permission to publish “a full, declassified and unedited transcript” of a telephone conversation with Zelensky. “You will see that the conversation was very friendly” — said the President of the United States.
Vladimir Zelensky, who is these days in new York at the head of the Ukrainian delegation, who arrived to participate in the work of the UN General Assembly, answering the questions of CNN, described a phone conversation with trump “private and confidential”. A journalist asked how the President of Ukraine refers to the future publication of the transcript. Zelensky answered evasively: “Look…”
The Democrats headed by Pelosi determined. The speaker of the house of representatives said in an interview with Zelensky trump “breached his constitutional duties”. “The President must answer for their actions. No one is above the law”, — said Pelosi. The US President in the answer has once again accused the Democrats in the “witch hunt”.
However, the opponents of Donald trump needs to be patient. Impeachment procedure in the USA is very complicated. To start a simple majority of the votes in the House of representatives. With this, the Democrats will have no problems. They now control the lower house of Congress. But then the decision should be taken and the Senate. And there are more votes from the Republicans. Even if both chambers of Congress support impeachment proceedings, this does not mean automatic resignation of the President.
Then followed the investigation. It will hold either permanent congressional committees or specially created. After gathering the necessary evidence, the members of the Committee (or committees) recommend to the full house of representatives vote for impeachment. For this decision, a simple majority of votes. In the case that it will be received, the matter shall be referred to the Senate. The Senate hearing in this case is very similar to a jury trial. As a Prosecutor are the members of the house of representatives. Protect the President’s personal lawyers. The senators take on the role of the jury. And is chaired by the head of the Supreme court of the United States. He monitors compliance with the entire procedure. If two-thirds of the senators find the President guilty, the impeachment is considered valid, the head of state resigns and his place is Vice-President of the United States who led the country until the next presidential election.
In the entire history of the US, this has never happened. But about the beginning of procedure of impeachment of the House of representatives declared three times: in 1868 against President Andrew Johnson, in 1974 — against Richard Nixon, in 1998 against bill Clinton. The Senate blocked initiatives in the cases of Johnson and Clinton, and they were in the oval office. Nixon voluntarily left his post, without waiting for the decision of the Senate.
