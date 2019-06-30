Trump became the first U.S. President to set foot on the territory of North Korea
PHOTO : The White House
The President of the United States Donald trump became the first in the history of the current American head of state, who was in North Korea, reports “Interfax”. Also the demarcation line from South Korea crossed the head of North Korea Kim Jong-UN.
During the meeting in the demilitarized zone that separates South Korea from North Korea, Kim Jong UN invited trump to go to the territory of North Korea. He said Yes and called it a “great honor.”
The meeting of leaders of the United States and the DPRK in the demilitarized zone on the border between the two Koreas was the first time in history. The two leaders shook hands and then began to communicate.
Earlier, the us leader, together with the President of South Korea, moon Jae-Another arrived in the demilitarized zone on the border between the two Koreas. On arrival they inspected the position of the DPRK with the Observatory.
Recall that in the past North Korea had visited only two of the former American President Jimmy Carter in June 1994 and in August 2010, and bill Clinton in August 2009. These visits took place after their departure from the post of President of the United States.