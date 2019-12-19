Trump became the third President in U.S. history who got impeached: what’s next
December 18, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress impeach President Donald Trump’s accusations that he abused the position for his own political gain, and prevented attempts to investigate his actions. This writes the “Voice of America”.
Now it is not clear how fast the second stage of the procedure in the upper house, the Senate, where according to forecasts, the Republican majority will reject the charges to the President.
The leader of the Republican senators Mitch McConnell said that the case will be the main on the agenda in January.
The speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi should formally submit the documents to the Senate.
Pelosi said that before the definition of who from the house of representatives will act as prosecutors, she wants to see how the senators plan to organize the trial.
The house of representatives, dominated by the Democratic party, 18 December supported two counts Donald trump, a Republican, who became the third President, who was impeached in 243-year history of the United States.
On the first count of 230 house members, all Democrats but two voted for, but 197 — all Republicans, voted against it.
As for the second paragraph 229, all Democrats except three, voted for, but all Republicans voted against it.
Immediately after the vote the White house issued a statement, calling the incident “fraudulent impeachment” and culmination of “one of the most shameful pages in the history of the country.”
The statement said: “the President believes that the Senate will resume its proper order, justice and legal procedures that were ignored in the actions of the house of representatives. He is ready for the next steps and I am sure that it is fully justified.”
The house of representatives preparing to vote, discussed the impeachment of more than 6 hours.
Democratic lawmakers argued the grounds for impeachment. They were followed by Republicans, who argued that the President did nothing wrong when he made to Ukraine announced the investigation in relation to potential rival Donald trump in the presidential election next year, Joe Biden and his son hunter, who was appointed to the Ukrainian gas company.
Trump also admitted that he had made to Kiev to investigate the suspicion of the intervention of Ukraine in the American presidential election of 2016, although these suspicions are dismissed all the intelligence services of the United States.
Trump addressed these claims directly to the newly elected Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in a telephone conversation in July after the White house temporarily delayed the allocation of Ukraine 391 million dollars of military aid.
Trump in September approved the allocation of aid, without waiting for the announcement Zelensky began an investigation against Biden.
Republicans during the debate called it proof that Donald trump did not use military aid as a lever of pressure on Ukraine.
Trump is many times called “impeccable” your July telephone conversation with Zelensky, in which he asked the Ukrainian President to “do us a favor”.
Against the backdrop of the impeachment of the President, trump insisted that when he said “we”, I mean not myself personally, and the United States.
What is impeachment?
The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the right to debar the incumbent President from power if legislators decide that the President “has committed treason, has been convicted of bribery or other serious crimes and offences”.
In US history about the beginning of procedure of impeachment was declared three times. In 1868, Congress tried to remove from power of President Andrew Johnson, and in 1998 was declared the impeachment of bill Clinton. However, the Senate later blocked both of these initiatives, and policy retained the presidency.
In 1974 Richard Nixon because of the threat of impeachment voluntarily left his post, without waiting for the decision of Congress.
What is a crime?
The authors of the U.S. Constitution considered this concept very broadly, assuming that the reason for impeachment can be not only a formal violation of the law, but the President uses his official position for personal gain.
In the case of bill Clinton, for example, the reason for the impeachment was not having an affair with White house Intern Monica Lewinsky, and the fact that the US President lied about this relationship under oath.
As explained in 1788, in one of his works, one of the founding fathers of the US Constitution Alexander Hamilton, the reason for impeachment may be “the use or abuse of public trust” if it was done for political purposes.
How is the impeachment?
Currently, six different committees of the house of representatives are conducting their own investigation against Donald trump owned commercial enterprises.
Before that, in the case of bill Clinton and Richard Nixon, initiated the impeachment was made by the legal Committee of the house of representatives that conducted the investigation and then recommended to the full chamber to vote for the removal of the head of state from power.
The law also allows Congress to create a special Committee to consider the charges against the President.
After collecting what they consider sufficient evidence, congressional committees recommended the full house to vote for impeachment. For this decision, a simple majority of votes of the members of the chamber.
Then these charges must consider the Senate during the hearings, resembling a real trial. Chairing these hearings the head of the Supreme court of the United States, its duty is to monitor compliance with procedures, which, however, set by the senators at their discretion.
A group of members of the house of representatives in these proceedings is the prosecution of the President in the meeting to protect his personal lawyers, and the senators play the role of the jury.
If two-thirds of the senators find the President guilty, the impeachment is considered valid, the head of state leaves office, and his place is Vice-President of the United States.
Recall again that while such precedents in the history of the United States was not.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Held in late July, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump. 10 TV channels broadcast the meeting, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.
- At the second hearing focused on the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine. Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump.
- On November 19 Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.
- 3 report of impeachment against the President of Donald trump’s abuse of power published the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States.
- On 7 December the report on impeachment was published by the Committee of judicial Affairs of the house of representatives responsible for the formulation of specific charges.
- 10 Dec Democrats have published two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- Over the long history of the country no President of the United States were eliminated from the post by impeachment. Although a real threat of impeachment still forced a President to resign voluntarily. This case concerned a confrontation between electoral candidates in the United States. Another President who tried to subject to impeachment, bought Alaska from Russia. About American history of impeachment read our material.
- On 16 December, the Legal Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress released a report recommending that the U.S. House of representatives to impeach the US President Donald Trump and the Senate to remove him from office.