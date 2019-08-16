Trump broke the record for Elton John during a meeting with voters in new Hampshire. PHOTO

The President of the United States Donald trump wrote on Twitter that broke the record of Elton John in the audience. This writes Lenta.Ru.

Screenshot: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump

Trump said that it happened during his speech in new Hampshire.

“This is great news! Tonight we broke the record for attendance previously set by Elton John [during the concert] stadium Arena SNHU in Manchester in new Hampshire,” wrote trump.

American media wrote that the President broke the record of the stadium, it houses approximately 12 thousand people and was almost completely filled.

The President spoke to the voters in the presidential campaign in 2020. Elections will be held on 3 November 2020.

