Trump ‘buried’ Schwarzenegger, but it was a metaphor (PHOTO)

Reporter hunter Walker from Yahoo wrote on Twitter that the President of the United States Donald trump announced the death of Arnold Schwarzenegger during a speech at the White house, RIA “Novosti”.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger… you Know what? He died. I was there,” – quoted the head of state Walker, adding that in fact, the actor is alive.

The famous actor and former California Governator very surprised at the statement of the head ADMINISTRACII USA and reassured his followers on Twitter with information that he is alive and well.

“I’m still here. Want to compare tax returns?” asked Schwarzenegger to Trump via Twitter.

Later, Walker said that trump was talking about the death of the actor “metaphorically” in the context of a discussion of the ratings of the reality show The Apprentice (“Disciple”). In 2003-2015 trump was led and produced this show for 14 seasons, but after winning the presidential election left her. In 2017 he was replaced by Schwarzenegger, and the 15th season of the show was the last.