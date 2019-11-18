Trump called Biden ‘brake’, but urged the DPRK not to call him ‘mad dog, which should be beaten to death’ (PHOTO)

The President of the United States Donald trump responded to the angry criticism of the North Korean state media against its main rival in the presidential election of 2020, former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden.

After Biden was critical of the rapprochement between trump and the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-UN on the issue of nuclear disarmament of North Korea, it became known not only as “mad dog”, you have “beaten to death”.

So I wrote about Biden’s state news Agency KCNA Korea, stressing that the former Vice-President of the United States shows now signs of “the last stage of dementia” and it is the time for him to “retire from life”. The report said that Biden “had the audacity to dare to encroach on the dignity of the Supreme leadership of the DPRK.” “It was the last attack of a mad dog, which has accelerated the death,” declared the news Agency in the whole of North Korea, noting that such a mad dog “is able to hurt very much, if you let it run freely”. “It is too late, it should be beaten to death with a stick” – said the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea.

KCNA did not specify exactly how Biden insulted the leader of North Korea, however, reminds The Sun, the opponent must trump in future elections said earlier that the current occupant of the White house supports “dictator and tyrant” and has been critical of trump’s meetings with Kim Jong-UN.

In response to “mad dog” the President of the United States advised the government of North Korea to be restrained and to direct all energy on reaching agreements on denuclearization. Turning in his Twitter the leader of North Korea, trump wrote: “Mr. President, Joe Biden may be very sleepy and dopey, but he’s not exactly “mad dog”. It is better that definition”.

“And I’m the only person who can lead you to the right place. So act quickly, enclose already deal. See you soon!”, – wrote the President of the United States, hinting at a new quick meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN.

Recall, trump and Kim first met in June 2018 in Singapore. The second summit was held in February 2019 in the capital of Vietnam Hanoi, the parties are unable to reach agreement on the question of nuclear disarmament of North Korea. 30 June the President of the United States Donald trump met with the head of the DPRK Kim Jong-UN in demilitarized zone separating South and North Korea. The last meeting between the delegations of the two countries took place in Sweden in early October.

According to some sources, the new negotiations, the U.S. and the DPRK on the highest level can be held already in December 2019. This is evidenced by the words of the Ambassador of the US special envoy on North Korea, and South Korean intelligence data. Pyongyang urged Washington to normalize relations between the two countries until the end of 2019.

The foreign Ministry of the DPRK noted that the leaders of Korea and the United States retain trust in each other and a relationship of mutual understanding between them remain strong. In practice, however, agreement cannot Washington requires Pyongyang to act decisively on the abolition of nuclear weapons and in North Korea believe that the United States generally do nothing in response to her voluntary steps to denuclearize.