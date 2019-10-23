Trump called the lynching of running against him is impeachment (PHOTO)

The US President Donald trump called a lynching launched against him by representatives of the Democratic party of impeachment. About this he wrote on Tuesday on his page on Twitter.

“It turns out that one day, if a Democrat becomes President, and Republicans win a majority in the House of representatives [of Congress], even by a small margin, they can impeach the President without observing the relevant procedures, fairness or any legal rights to it. All Republicans have to remember, witness what they are – lynching. But we will win!” – said the American leader.

The so-called lynching or lynching, that is, the massacre of the crowd over a suspect in the Commission of a crime by a person without trial, were previously common in the United States. Most often the victims were representatives of the black population, reports TASS.

The reason for the impeachment against the American leader became a major scandal surrounding the July telephone conversation trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. As claimed by political opponents of the President, the trump during a call, tried to convince Zelensky to start an investigation of Ukraine son of former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden hunter in exchange for the provision of financial and military assistance to Kiev.

Biden is now the most likely competitor to trump on the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Therefore, according to the Democrats, trump, putting pressure on Zelensky, in fact, sought to enlist the support of Kiev in an attempt to get re-elected for a second term.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of justice, which simultaneously performs the functions of the attorney General, not found in the content of the telephone conversation of two presidents of violations of national laws, as well as grounds for further investigation.