Trump called the published text of the conversation with Zelensky “non-existent version”
The US President Donald trump called on the Chairman of the special Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress Adam Schiff (representative of the Democratic party from California) to resign in connection with the publication of transcripts of conversation of the American leader with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. Recall that the scandal could cost the American leader’s resignation.
Outrage trump didn’t cause the fact of publication, and the publication of “non-existent version” of the conversation.
“It was assumed that he did read the recorded version of the call, but he completely changed the words that all sounded horrible, and I seemed responsible. He was desperate and got caught,” wrote trump on Twitter.
According to him, the Democrat tried to deceive the American public for two years.
“I call on him to immediately resign from Congress because of this fraud!”, — wrote the network President.
We will remind, in a network there is a Russian version of the complaint that the unnamed scout sued the President of the United States after his July conversations with Zelensky.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter