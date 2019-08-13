Trump called the Russian rocket that exploded in Arkhangelsk region
On Tuesday, August 13, the President of the United States Donald trump commented on the explosion in Arkhangelsk region, which took place on 8 August. As already reported “facts”, the defence Ministry tried to cover up the tragedy and for some time did not report the incident. The public was kept in the dark regarding the fact that in the area of the explosion dramatically increased the level of radiation. Only after Rosatom officially announced the deaths under five Severodvinsk specialists in Moscow acknowledged the leak of radiation.
“The United States learn a lot from rocket explosion in Russia. We have a similar, though more advanced technology. The explosion of the Russian Skyfall made people worry about air pollution in the test area and far beyond. Not good!” — trump wrote on Twitter.
According to NATO classification, Skyfall is the latest Russian cruise missile with a nuclear power plant SSC-X-9 Skyfall. In Russia it is called 9М730 “savages”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin first announced it in March 2018, speaking before the deputies of the State Duma and Federation Council members. He stressed that the new weapon was successfully tested. Allegedly, the missile has unlimited range and is immune to all existing missile defense systems.
