Trump came in unexpectedly on someone else’s wedding. VIDEO

After a busy week in Washington, the President trump suddenly looked for the wedding of PJ Mongelli and Nicole Marie Mongelli on Saturday evening at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in new Jersey.

As reported by Fox News, the bride and groom are big fans of the President, dreamed that he was present at their wedding and got engaged at the Golf club in 2017. At this event you can see the flags and banners on trump.

The bride said that she many times had sent invitations to the President in the hope that he will come. In the end, trump appeared twice for wedding events. The first event he vowed to be the second and kept his word.

When trump was talking to family members, approached the man and yelled, “I’m the father, I father! Thank you very much!”

“Excellent work. You did a good job,” replied trump.

In a video posted on social networks, secret service agents detained the majority of visitors, while the bride and groom came to the Trump and hugged him.

“Where’s the groom? Beautiful — look at his shoulders — said trump. No one wants him to deal with.”

“Staten island — the great, — said trump, when the groom told him that hundreds of guests from the area will attend the party later. — I like it. I’ll see if I can go.”

Trump really looked at the second event, when the crowd started chanting “USA!”

Meanwhile, Twitter and other social networks on Sunday, a host of negative comments about the appearance of trump on the wedding.

The President has a history of personal contact with the fans, both inside and outside, but his wedding visits are especially known.

“If he will be there for your special day, it is likely to stop and congratulate the happy couple,” was advertised before released booklet from the Golf club. “It can take a few pictures with you, but we ask that you and your guests to respect his time and privacy.”

In March, trump performed the last wish of a terminally ill man from Connecticut by calling on video. The man died just a few days after the call.