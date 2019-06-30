Trump came to the soldiers in South Korea the song AC/DC and mentioned about “beauty and the beast”
Landing a helicopter with US President Donald trump on Osan military base in South Korea was accompanied by the song AC/DC Thunderstruck, informs RIA “news”.
When the aircraft landed and the tramp came out to greet the military, began to play the song God Bless the USA performed by Lee Greenwood.
The American President shared his emotions from the past in the same day meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN, calling it productive. Trump became the first serving U.S. President, who crossed the border of North Korea.
Trump was in a good mood, he improvised and joked. A complete surprise became Secretary Mike Pompeo invitation to speak before an audience. Pompeo, a few hesitated, then went to the scene accompanied by his daughter Trea – Ivanka.
“A lovely couple. Well, just beauty and the beast,” he commented ironically the American leader.