Donald trump wrote Thursday on Twitter that can post your tax return to the US presidential election of 2020.

“[Former spectracolor USA] Robert Muller spent two years and $ 45 million passed on my finances and taxes, but found nothing. Now the witch hunt continued, prosecutors in new York from the Democrats, considering my every financial transaction, he said. – This has never happened with presidents, it is illegal”.

“I’m clean. When I publish financial statements before the elections (my decision), it will show only one thing – I’m richer than people thought, – is spoken in the message. – It is good. Work, work, work!”

Political opponents of the trump since the election campaign of 2016, requires him to publish tax returns, but the trump under various pretexts, refuses to do so.

So, in April he said that in respect of owned companies still carry out inspections regulatory authorities, in connection with what to publish information about tax deductions is not desirable.

The President of the United States has repeatedly rejected suspicions of any improper contacts with officials of the Russian Federation in the period of the election campaign. Moscow is also many times called baseless conclusions about attempts to influence the elections in the United States.