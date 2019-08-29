Trump cancelled a visit to Poland and meeting with Zelensky
US President, Donald trump has cancelled his visit to Poland, which was held in late August. The reason for the cancellation of the visit was a powerful hurricane Dorian approaching the United States. This writes Страна.UA.
“I want to personally ensure that all the resources of the Federal government will be directed on liquidation of consequences of hurricane. So I decided to send to Poland is the Vice President Mike Pence at the end of this week,” said trump in a speech at the White house.
“I think I need to stay here. It seems that the hurricane really is very strong,” added the US President.
He assured that his visit to Poland held “in the near future.”
Poland also needs to visit the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. There was held a meeting of heads of state. Canceling a visit to Poland, trump thereby canceled and a meeting with Zelensky.