Trump cancelled a visit to Poland, where he was to meet with Zelensky: the cause
The President of the United States Donald trump cancelled a visit to Poland at the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war.
About it writes Bloomberg.
According to insiders, the publication, the US President’s visit had to be cancelled due to the approaching Florida hurricane Dorian. It is expected that he will fall to the States on Monday, bringing with it torrential rain and wind speeds of 200 km/h.
Trump decided to stay in Washington to coordinate assistance to States who may be affected by the hurricane.
Is trump in the travel Vice-President Michael Penny.
“It seems that the storm can be very, very strong. Fly Michael”,— said the President of the United States.
As previously reported “FACTS,” Deputy foreign Minister Olena zerkal said that the meeting of President Vladimir Zelensky and the American leader Donald trump may be held in early September in Warsaw. The same information was confirmed by adviser to the President of the United States John Bolton. According to him, the American leader was planning to come to Poland on Sunday with a two-day visit dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war.
