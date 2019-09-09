Trump commented on the spy scandal with the “us mole” in the Kremlin
The American leader Donald trump has answered the question about what he thinks about the recent publication CNN about the alleged export of U.S. intelligence in 2017 of a spy working in the government of the Russian Federation from the country in respect of concerns about its exposure.
So, during a speech on the White house lawn, the US President said that American spy in the Russian Cabinet, he knows nothing and holds to a comment previously made on this issue in the Central intelligence Agency, TASS.
“No, I don’t know about that. I see that the CIA is answered perfectly. So the CIA said I was completely satisfied. Heard it answered. I don’t know anything”, — said trump.
Recall that, according to CNN, US intelligence agencies were taken in 2017 and from Russia of its valuable agent, fearing his revelations. It is alleged that he was “one of the most high-ranking sources in the Russian government”.
The decision about the removal of spy was supposedly motivated by concern at the fact that trump and his associates carelessly handled classified information, posing a threat of disclosure of the identity of that agent. It was taken soon after in may 2017 at a meeting in the White house with Minister of foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov and who was then Ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kislyak trump discussing classified intelligence regarding the terrorist group “Islamic state” (banned in Russia) in Syria.
In accordance with CNN, the information that was revealed trump had no direct relation to the American spy in Russia, however, this case seemed to become the reason for discussion in the us intelligence community on the threat of “blowing out” sources.
The agent’s name for security reasons was not called.
At the same time, the Russian Telegram-channel Shumanov considers that we are talking about the disappeared abroad with his family Oleg Borisovich Smolenkov, which was part of the inner circle of the Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. Before his disappearance, he was chief adviser in the office of Ushakov. In the days when the Dutch held the position of Ambassador to the United States Smolenkov worked under him at the Russian Embassy second Secretary. Prior to this, Smolenkov held various positions in the monetary and financial Department and in the office (administration) of the Ministry of foreign Affairs.
Also Smolenkova mentions channel NESIGUR.
Meanwhile the official representative of the CIA Brittany of Bramell called CNN inaccurate.
“Speculation on CNN that the CIA makes decisions that affect life or death, without objective analysis and collection of information, is simply wrong, she said. — Misleading speculation about whether the President’s address with the secret data, to which it has access on a daily basis was the reason for the proposed removal of the agent, inaccurate”.
For its part, the press Secretary of the White house Stephanie Grisham said in an interview with broadcaster CNN, that the story “is not just inaccurate”. Common broadcaster data “threaten the lives” of people, Grisham added, without explaining exactly who she has in mind.
