Trump considers Ukraine a “country full of horrible people”: become aware of the Volcker testimony to Congress…
Former US special envoy on Ukraine Kurt Volker, reporting to Congress, said that the attorney recommended that President Donald trump Rudolph Giuliani wary of Ukrainian sources of information about the former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden and his son Hunter.
Among these sources he named, in particular, former Prosecutor General Yury Lutsenko
“Walker told investigators of the Congress, he expressed concern about Giuliani regarding the use of the former public Prosecutor of Ukraine Yury Lutsenko as a source of information on Biden and other discussions, warning that Lutsenko does not deserve confidence”, — informs CNN.
In addition, Walker said that President Donald trump wanted to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, explaining that “Ukraine is a corrupt country full of “horrible people”.
He also added that despite the positive news and recommendations published by the U.S. officials of the new Ukrainian President, trump was skeptical about it, preferring to believe Giuliani.
