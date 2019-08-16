Trump decided to buy Greenland
Thursday, August 15, it became known that the President of the United States Donald trump decided to buy… Greenland! About this newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Citing informed sources, the publication claims that trump has several times referred to the legal counsel of the White house, Pat Cipollone with a request to analyze the possibility of acquiring United States-Denmark Greenland, which has the status of an Autonomous territory.
The 45th President of the United States during various “meetings, luncheons and casual conversations” has always expressed a keen interest in this island. He is delighted with the rich resources and important geopolitical importance of Greenland, given its location between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. It is the largest island on our planet.
USA are already present in Greenland. On the island is the northernmost American military base — Tula. There, in particular, is radar, which is part of the early warning system of the United States on ballistic missile launches. Base is actively used force Space command, the U.S. air force and Command aerospace defense North America (NORAD).
Interest in Greenland also shows China. Washington has successfully resists the efforts of Beijing to enhance economic positions in Greenland. China, in particular, are actively trying to Finance the construction and operation of three airports on the island.
It is known that in early September, trump will visit Copenhagen on an official visit. The publication suggests that the American President can raise the issue about purchasing Greenland during the talks with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Kim Gilsenan. Trump considers this deal “an excellent economic investment.”
However, the majority of his advisers regard this interest in Greenland as “baseless plan.” However, trump did not abandon his hopes. As good as it seems, the argument, he cites the fact that Denmark annually pays from its budget of Greenland more than 590 million dollars in the form of various subsidies.
The US had previously expressed an interest in buying the island. In 1867 the Danes and the proposal addressed the American President Andrew Johnson. In 1946, President Harry Truman was willing to pay Greenland for $ 100 million. Copenhagen every time refused.
