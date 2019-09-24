Trump decided to publish the transcript of the conversation with Zelensky because of the threat of impeachment (video)
The President of the United States Donald trump decided to publish the full transcript of a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky. With the text version of the conversation between the two leaders will be available September 25. So trump has agreed to the demands of his political opponents, who hinted at the possibility of impeachment because some of the language in a telephone conversation.
“I am now in the UN, but permitted tomorrow to publish the full, declassified and predatirovaniya a transcript of my telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Zelensky. You will see that it was a very friendly and absolutely appropriate zvonoit,” wrote trump in his Twitter.
A trip to the headquarters of the UN and journalists added the American President’s determination. The day before he said that, you may consider to publish the transcript of the conversation, but would prefer not to do it — would be a bad precedent. Today, after persistent questions about the impeachment trump has spoken loud and clear: the transcript will be issued to her could see anyone.
According to “voice of America”, now 155 congressional Democrats in one form or another agreed to support the impeachment of trump. The leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer demands from the White house to make public the transcript of the conversation trump and Zelensky. The senators want to clearly understand whether you have used in conversation language that can be perceived as pressure on the Ukrainian authorities to start an investigation against a political opponent trump, Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden and his family.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky shared, in hopes that as a result of meeting with trump on September 25. According to Zelensky, he is waiting for US support.
Recall, meeting trump and Zelensky will be held in new York on 25 September during a summit of the UN General Assembly.
