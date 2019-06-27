Trump declared himself the eternal President of the United States
American President Donald trump, in his trademark style joked about their exclusivity and uniqueness. On his page on the social network Twitter he posted a video in which he appears as a head of the White house on the results of all future elections in the United States.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019.
In particular, the video shows the cover of a popular magazine Time with banners that say “trump 2024”, “2028 trump” and others. In the end appears 4eva Trump – “trump forever.”
On the fictional front cover of the publication also printed the titles of the articles, which, apparently, according to trump, should be printed in that issue of Time: “the Strength of his support,” and “How tranism survived trump”.
Earlier it became known that the presidents of Russia and USA Vladimir Putin and Donald trump will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the summit of “Big twenty” (G20) in Osaka Japanese. As expected, it will begin on 28 June at 14:00 local time (8:00 GMT).