Trump disgraced, congratulating the American historic spacewalk (photo)
On Friday, October 18, American astronauts Kristina cook and Jessica Meir made history, having made the spacewalk. For the first time two women were simultaneously aboard the space station. American made replacement of one of the external units of the ISS. The old has failed and will now be sent to Earth to study the cause of failure. Maybe it’s just associated with life. The unit was installed in 2000. On the Ground it will deliver “truck” Dragon SpaceX Elon musk.
Kristina cook and Jessica Meir in the open space
Cook and Meir were in the open space about seven hours. They left the ISS at 14:38 Kyiv time. The dismantling of the old unit and install the new was fully implemented.
Kristina cook and Jessica Meir (left)
Recall that the output of the two women into space was originally planned in March. Companion cook was then Anne McClain. However, she was not lucky. It began with the fact that Anne didn’t fit the suit. As a result, McClain became a part of the story, but for a different reason. In August she was under investigation — Anne is accused of committing a first in the history of crime recorded in space! McClain is gay. When Anne went to the ISS, she was having problems in his personal life with her same-sex spouse. In summer, the woman said that McClain while at the station, walked into her Bank account, using that username and password. Ann argues that just wanted to check the account status, because they had shared finances. However, her actions are classified as trespassing.
Christine cook had to wait for the arrival on orbit of the other partner. It was Jessica Meir. 42-year-old astronaut was lucky — it was her first flight into space! Jessica flew to the ISS in September as a flight engineer. By profession she is a biologist ocean and physiologist. Cook 40 years, but she is an experienced astronaut. Christina is in orbit since March. It is now four times went to outer space. Cook received a diploma in physics. Her specialty — electrical engineer.
To prepare for spacewalks women helped astronaut Andrew Morton
The President of the United States Donald trump decided to congratulate compatriots with the historical mission. NASA arranged for the head of state of a video link with the ISS. Trump, sitting next to his daughter Ivanka and Vice-President of the United States Mike Pence said: “You are perfectly doing their job. We are happy to communicate directly with great Americans who are making history, carrying out operations on Board the ISS. The first woman went outside of the station. You are wonderful people! You just made the first female spacewalk!”
And here Meir dared to interrupt the President and improve it. “We don’t want to give someone else’s glory. Before we had a lot of other women coming out into the open space. Today is really the first time there were two women at the same time”, said Jessica. Trump pretended that didn’t hear her remark.
Meir absolutely right. To them Christina 13 women came out in open space. The first did Svetlana Savitskaya , 25 July 1984. She paired with Vladimir Dzhanibekov left Board the Soviet space station “Salyut-7”. It will stay in open space lasted 3 hours and 35 minutes. And the record today belongs to the American Peggy Whitson. She has performed 10 spacewalks! Their total duration was 60 hours and 19 minutes. In addition, Whitson belongs to another record. Her flight into space lasted 289 days and 5 hours — longer than any other female astronaut.
