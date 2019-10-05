Trump does not see the policy in its requests to investigate the case of Biden (PHOTO)

The President of the United States Donald trump wrote on Twitter that he sees no connection to politics in their quest to achieve anti-corruption investigation against a former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son hunter, reports “Interfax”.

He recalled that as President he must end corruption, even if it is required to request assistance from a foreign state or several States. “It’s always done. And it has NOTHING to do with policy or political campaign against Biden. This is due to their corruption!”, – he wrote.

In September it became known that in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky 25 Jul trump asked him to initiate an investigation in regard to activities in Ukraine Biden and his son. About us intelligence reported to his superiors. Suspect that trump is trying to influence the position of Biden as one of the contenders in the presidential candidates from the Democratic party and what is involved in the decision to freeze the allocation of aid to Ukraine.

The speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi announced the start of procedures to establish whether there are grounds for impeachment of the President. The congressmen have requested a report of the intelligence materials about White house contacts with Kiev and called for giving explanations of the special envoy for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, who has already resigned, the former U.S. Ambassador in the country, Marie Yovanovitch, Deputy assistant Secretary of state George Kent, the U.S. permanent representative to the EU Gordon Sandland and adviser of the state Department Ulrich Brechbuhl.

On Thursday, trump directly urged Ukraine and China to initiate an investigation into the activities of former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden and his companies, since he suspects that this family in these countries could prevent corruption.

The Prosecutor General’s office of Ukraine has said that audits of cases in which the listed company hunter Biden and Ukrainian oligarch Sergey Kurchenko. The results of some investigations concerning them can be reviewed for infringements of procedural law.