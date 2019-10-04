Trump dropped by 16 positions in the list of richest Americans
Wednesday, 2 October, Forbes magazine published its 38th annual ranking of the 400 richest Americans. The first thing that caught my eye — the deteriorating position of the US President Donald trump. Last year he was ranked in the list of the 259-th place. Is now at the 275-th place. The capital trump remains at $ 3.1 billion. Obviously, last year was more successful for its competitors.
Jeff Bezos has retained first place in the ranking, although his wealth has declined. This is due to huge amount that the founder of Amazon had paid his ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos under the terms of the divorce. She immediately broke into the top twenty richest Americans, and now occupies 15-e a place with a capital of 36.1 billion dollars. He’s Mr. Bezos is “worth” according to Forbes, of $ 114 billion.
Second place firmly holds bill gates. As the founder and one of the owners of Microsoft — 106 billion dollars. He and Bezos significantly detached from the other billionaires in the ranking.
So, in third place is an old friend of gates, his regular bridge partner, legendary investor Warren Buffett with the capital of 80.8 billion dollars. Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) took the fourth place is 69.6 billion. Completing the top five, Larry Ellison (Oracle) — $ 65 billion.
Interestingly, in the top ten is another representative of Microsoft. This is Steve Ballmer, has for several years headed the Corporation. His fortune is estimated at 51.7 billion dollars, which allowed him to take ninth place.
Sixth and seventh places went to the founders of Google. Capital Larry page — 55,5 billion Sergey Brin — 53.5 billion dollars. As already reported “FACTS”, recently married Brin.
Eighth place, Forbes took the former mayor of new York Michael Blumberga. His fortune was estimated at 53.4 billion dollars.
And closes the top ten of Jim Walton, owner of Walmart, with a capital of 51.6 billion dollars. Recall that the family of Walton in 2019 was named the richest in the world. According to Bloomberg, the total capital of its representatives is estimated to 190,5 billion dollars!
