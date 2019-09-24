Trump endorsed the proposal by Johnson on a new deal on the Iranian atom (PHOTO)

The President of the United States Donald trump welcomed the idea of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to sign a new deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

“So he [Johnson] and won [the election], so he is the man who reaches success in the UK, trump said Monday at a meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in new York, where these days starts General debate at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Boris my friend, very smart, he wants to sign a new deal, because the previous (current Joint comprehensive plan of action (SVPD) on the Iranian nuclear program. – Approx. TASS) has expired in a very short time. The money was lost.”

According to the President, SVPD makes it impossible to inspect activities of Iran. The White house claimed that the Iranian side, in particular, develop a nuclear weapon, conducted launches of ballistic missiles. “I have great respect for Boris and I’m not surprised he brought up the subject,” said the US President.

Johnson said that it’s time to move forward and to conclude a new deal on Iran. However, he noted that Tehran is “very high probability” responsible for the attack on the oil installations of Saudi Arabia. So in London do not exclude that the UK will join the anti-Iranian coalition in the event of armed conflict, writes Sky News.

On the sidelines of the meeting in UN Johnson expects to conduct negotiations with Donald trump and the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

The issue of the Iranian nuclear issue escalated sharply after the unilateral US withdrawal from SVPD may 8, 2018 and the introduction against Iran economic sanctions by the U.S. in the sphere of oil export. According to Iranian side, the other transaction participants, especially the Europeans, do not fully adhere to their obligations in the economic part of the agreement, so the deal in its current form does not make sense. May 8, 2019, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran suspend part of the commitments on the nuclear deal. To date, Iranian authorities have moved to third this reduce their obligations.