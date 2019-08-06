Trump explained the recent incidents of shootings in the US a sick mentality gunmen (PHOTO)

Loading...

The President of the United States Donald trump discussed with the Director of the FBI, attorney General and members of Congress the cases of mass shooting of people in Ohio, Texas and Illinois, killing 29 people. According to the American President, the main topic of discussion was the question of what can be done to prevent similar incidents. “Hatred has no place in our country and we will take care of it,” said trump, who was quoted by Reuters.

On the question of how he is going to solve the problem with arms, trump said that “a lot is in the work.” “We have done more than most administrations, However, perhaps more needs to be done,” said the President, noting that in both cases the shooting was linked to “mental illness.” “Look at both incidents, it is a mental illness. It’s people who are very seriously mentally ill,” concluded trump.

“We can’t allow the victim (of the shooting) in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, died in vain. The same in relation to the seriously injured. We will never be able to forget them, like many others before them. Republicans and Democrats must unite and enter the preliminary checks, biographical data, perhaps combining this legislation with much-needed immigration reform,” wrote trump on Twitter, adding that from recent tragic events should be made any “good if not great” insights.

While Mexican authorities consider the incident as terrorist attacks against their compatriots. The Minister of foreign Affairs of the country, Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico may demand the extradition of the responsible for the shooting in El Paso.

Meanwhile, leading members of the Democratic party of the United States, including fighting for the nomination of presidential candidates, has accused trump is that his rhetoric provokes violence and racial hatred, such a mass murder in El Paso, according to DW.

In particular, participant in the struggle for the nomination of the candidate from Democrats the mayor of the city of South bend (Indiana), Pete Buttidzhich said Sunday, August 4, that card “at least condone white nationalism and encourages it.” “We have a President of the United States who decided to use his words so that they spread among us the ideas of hate and separation,” said Senator Kamala Harris from California.

The former Minister of housing and urban development United States Julian Castro said about the “toxic brew of white nationalism” and called trump “to try to bring Americans together instead to Stoke the flames of fanaticism.” “It’s not enough to say you do not hate. If you are not actively fighting hatred, then you are an accomplice of what is happening,” said the Senator from new Jersey Cory Booker.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old white male opened fire in a Walmart store at the shopping center Cielo Vista in El Paso (Texas). Before the attack on 21-year-old Patrick Crusius published on Twitter, a Manifesto, in which he supported the attack, which occurred in March in the mosque in New Zealand, and stated that because of migrants suffering from culture and economy of the United States. As a result of shooting 20 people were killed and another 26 were injured, nine of them were hospitalized in critical condition. Later, in the night from Saturday to Sunday, unknown persons opened fire at the downtown Dayton (Ohio). According to the authorities, killed nine people, injured 27. The police managed within a minute to kill the attacker, who was dressed in a bulletproof vest.

The third day of the incident with the shooting happened in one of the parks in Chicago, the unknown opened fire from a black Chevrolet Camaro. In total injured seven people, one of them is estimated as critical. Eyewitnesses said that after the incident in the Park there were more people with the included lanterns on mobile phones looking for things that they left there, running away from bullets. To date, the criminal is wanted.

It is known that the election of Donald trump to the presidency in 2016 contributed to the powerful gun lobby, whose interests are expressed by the influential national rifle Association. After the shooting incident in the us city of Parkland in February 2018, she agreed to take some measures to strengthen control over arms trafficking.

Then trump has supported the development of a “comprehensive” bill on the control of arms trafficking, which would include paragraphs on the expansion of inspections buyers of firearms, the temporary deprivation of such weapons by people who represent a danger to society, and raising the minimum legal age to purchase firearms. In this case about restricting the sale of weapons as such out of the question. Moreover, after shooting incidents in educational institutions trump has suggested arming school teachers.