Trump expressed his condolences in connection with death of Congressman Cummings, engaged in the impeachment (PHOTO)

The President of the United States Donald trump expressed his condolences in connection with death of the Chairman of the special Committee of the house of representatives oversight and government reform Elijah Cummings (Democrat from Maryland), who was one of the leaders of the Democrats conducted the investigation within the procedure of impeachment.

“My sincere condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I see strength, passion and wisdom of this esteemed political leader. His word and deed to such a large number of routes will be very difficult, if not impossible, to replace!” – written by Donald trump on Thursday in his Twitter microblog.

As reported previously, the CBS, Cummings died at the age of 68 years in the night of Thursday in hospital from complications caused by permanent illness.

The impeachment procedure was launched on 24 September, the speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi in the backdrop of allegations that trump is in the July telephone conversation has put pressure on President Vladimir Zelensky in order to encourage Kiev to indirectly help the head of the Washington administration to be re-elected for a second term in 2020. The American leader had allegedly made the start of the investigation of the actions of the son of the former Vice-President Joseph Biden in Ukraine in exchange for the provision of Washington’s financial and military support for Kiev, reports TASS. Democrat Biden is considered the most likely competitor to trump the elections in the US next year.