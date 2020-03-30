Trump extended quarantine recommendations for U.S. residents: what you need to know
Sunday, March 29, in the Rose garden of the White house held a press briefing of the Working group on the fight against coronavirus, writes “Voice of America”. As of 14:00 ET in the U.S. on March 30 089 148 recorded cases of infection with the virus 2019-nCoV.
Opening the briefing, the President of the United States Donald trump outlined the main measures to counteract the epidemic made by the administration and various departments of the country.
The President expressed appreciation to the staff of testing laboratories, noting the fast pace and efficiency of their work.
Trump praised the role of the military in the fight against the epidemic.
Focusing on the situation in new York, the President spoke about the aircraft with medical equipment, arriving at the airport of a name of John Kennedy. Trump said that the Governor of new York Andrew Cuomo expressed his gratitude for the assistance, stressing, however, that the people of new York are faced with a disaster the likes of which I’d never seen.
Turning to specific issues, the President trump, in particular, touched upon the problem of sterilization of protective masks.
He also noted that the development of a vaccine against coronavirus at a rapid pace.
The President spoke about the performed earlier on Sunday the talks with the heads of supply chain.
The Federal government continues to mobilize all resources to combat the epidemic, said trump. In this regard, he mentioned the role of a number of companies in efforts to resolve the situation.
The President reiterated the need to comply with the recommendations published by the administration and, in particular, of social distancing.
Trump said that, thanks to highly qualified specialists, managed to significantly reduce the number of infected and number of deaths.
The President said that the recommendations for “social distancing” will be extended until April 30. Speaking at the briefing, the head of the Institute of allergic and infectious diseases Anthony Fauci spoke in support of this decision.
Referring to his earlier judgment that the number of deaths in the epidemic in the United States may amount to one hundred thousand people, Fauci explained that it was about a theoretical model that reflects this possibility. He stressed the need to take all measures to prevent such developments.
President trump said at the briefing that he had been informed, if not taken necessary measures, the number of deaths would be close to 2.2 million people.
Referring to data about the number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States, the President of trump reminded that testing is conducted in the United States on a large scale, than anywhere else in the world.
Trump expressed his belief that the crisis ultimately will make Americans stronger.
Answering the question about the approval ratings of the President in the polls, trump pointed to the achievements of his administration, particularly in the economic sphere.
As stated earlier, Finance Minister Stephen Mnuchin, the Americans will get a payment associated with the package of economic assistance in connection with the epidemic, within three weeks.
We also recall that the experts of the Working group convinced the President of Donald trump that publish warnings about travel is preferable to strict quarantine in new York and the surrounding area to limit the spread of the pathogen. About it, U.S. officials announced earlier on Sunday.
Saturday. March 28, trump said that it may impose a ban on entry and exit from the state of new York and parts of new Jersey and Connecticut – the territory that became the epicenter of the crisis in health care in the United States. The President’s statement sparked protests from some governors, including the Governor of new York Andrew Cuomo.
After a few hours, trump has refused this idea, instead supporting the publishing dire warnings about traveling, which was then announced by the Federal Centers for control and prevention of diseases.
“Last night at the White house the President had a very intensive discussion. As you know, the original proposal was to seriously consider the issue of mandatory quarantine,” – said the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“After discussions with the President, we were given to understand, and he agreed that it would be much better to release a strong recommendation,” said Fauci, speaking in the program “state of the Union” on CNN.
According to Fauci, the measures for the quarantine can create more difficulties to the people, despite the fact that the goal can be achieved by using recommendations.
Members of the working group on Saturday, March 28, unanimously voted for the publication of the warning, said the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. According to him, trump agreed with it.
“I think the President wanted to consider all options. He was obviously concerned about what is happening in new York,” said Mnuchin in an interview with Fox News channel.
Trump has also spoken with the governors of the States and “was satisfied that the people will take this warning seriously and will refuse to travel,” added Mnuchin.
Cuomo said that he supported the publication of the warning, noting that it “is nothing” that the state government will not do it.
“We ask each Governor and each mayor to prepare, as new York is preparing now,” said a member of the working group of the White house, Dr. Deborah birx.
“No state, no major city can’t stay away,” she said, speaking in the “meet the press” on NBC.
