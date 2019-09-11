Trump fired Bolton to the post of national security Advisor (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The US President Donald trump said that he had fired John Bolton from the post of national security adviser because he did not agree with many of his recommendations.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services in the White house no longer needed. I strongly disagree with many of his proposals, like other members of my administration”, – quotes the words of the American leader Sky News.

Trump stressed that thanks to Bolton for the work of his successor, he will call next week. Meanwhile, the White house has informed that fulfilling duties of the assistant to the President for homeland security will be Charlie Kupperman, reports TASS.

John Bolton said that he offered to resign in a conversation with Donald trump. “I offered to resign last night, and President, trump said, “let’s talk about this tomorrow,” wrote Bolton in the microblog Twitter.

Former U.S. permanent representative to the UN (the Bush administration), John Bolton has held the post of national security Advisor in April 2018, succeeding Herbert McMaster, who has worked in this position for less than a year. McMaster has replaced Michael Flynn – he held the post less than a month: 20 January – 13 February 2017, reports “Interfax”.

Trump led Bolton to the White house as a “hawk”. Once the US President said that John Bolton will fight with the whole world, if given the will. Another time the American leader said about his Advisor: “John Bolton doesn’t know the wars that he didn’t like”.

Also earlier there were rumors about the conflict between Bolton and Secretary of state, Michael Pompeo, who even stopped talking to each other.

The foreign policy views of Bolton did not fit into the main trump slogan: “America first.” In particular, John Bolton was against trump talks with leaders of the Afghan terrorist group “Taliban”*. This meeting was planned to organize on September 8 in camp David, but then canceled.

Bolton did not agree with trump’s decision to delay a strike on Iran. It is also advised to exercise caution in relations with the DPRK. Finally, Bolton were against the withdrawal of American troops from Syria.

We will add, at the time, Bolton was a strong supporter of the us troops in Iraq in 2003. In addition, he had presidential ambitions. In 2016, Bolton considered the possibility of his candidature for the office of a national leader.