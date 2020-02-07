Trump fired the official Ukrainian origin, who was a witness in the case of impeachment
Alexander Vindman, Lieutenant Colonel of the U.S. Army and a member of the Council of national security of the United States, who testified at the hearings on the impeachment of President Donald trump, was removed from the territory of the White house. This was announced by his lawyer, reports “Voice of America”.
In the statement of advocate David Pressman, in particular, says: “In the minds of Americans, there is no question why this person dismissed (…) Lieutenant Colonel Windmane asked to leave because he told the truth.”
Wingman testified at the hearings in the House of representatives of the Congress of the United States and the trump has advanced unlawful demands to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The U.S. Senate by a majority of voters recognized the President trump the innocent.
On Friday, trump was asked about the future of Windmane. The President replied: “I’m unhappy with them. Do you think I should be satisfied with them? They will make a decision”.
Service Windman in the Council of national security of the United States should have been over in July.
Previously, Jennifer Williams, national security adviser to the Vice President of the USA Mike Pence, who also gave testimony at the impeachment hearings, was commissioned into the U.S. Central command.
The Secretary of defense mark Esper said Friday that the Pentagon protects all military personnel from the political vendetta.
Who is Alexander Vindman?
Lieutenant Colonel U.S. army windman became Director of the European Department of the Council of national security of the United States in July 2018. In the White house, he is considered the foremost expert on Ukraine.
Alexander Vindman was born in 1975 in Kiev. 4 years after his birth his mother died and the father decided to emigrate to the United States. With him went three sons Leonid and twins Alexander and Eugene.
Alexander graduated from the University of Binghamton in upstate new York and then received a master’s degree at Harvard. In his biography says he is fluent in Russian and Ukrainian languages.
Windman received the first officer rank in 1999, then served in South Korea and Germany. In 2004 with the rank of captain and was deployed to Iraq. There a month after his arrival, he was severely wounded in the explosion of a homemade bomb. After this Wingman awarded the order of the Purple heart.
Since 2008, he served as a military attaché to the U.S. embassies in Kiev and Moscow, and then took the post of adviser on Russia, Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.
Accepting the invitation to go to work in the national security Council USA, United wingman answered including the formation of policy towards Ukraine. In the spring of 2019, he became one of the members of the U.S. official delegation to the inauguration of President Vladimir Zelensky.
As reported ForumDaily:
- On November 19 Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives several senior officials in national security, heard a telephone conversation between President Donald trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, testified in the case of impeachment. Among them was Alexander Vindman.
- Wingman said in a statement that last spring he learned that the lawyer trump, Rudy Giuliani worked together with the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine against U.S. interests.
- According to Wingman, officials in the field of security felt a growing concern about the impact of the efforts of Giuliani.
- Bindman stressed that the phone conversation between Donald trump, Vladimir Zelensky, he said, obeying the sense of duty.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1426
[name] => dismissal
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => uvolnenie
)
dismissal
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5679
[name] => trump
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => tramp
)
Trump
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10951
[name] => impeachment
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => impichment
)
impeachment
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28363
[name] => Alexander Vindman
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => aleksandr-vindman
)
Alexander ВиндманFacebookVkontakte
bookmark