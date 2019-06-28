Trump first handed Putin a hand for a handshake (photo)
On Friday, June 28, in Osaka began a two-day summit of heads of state and government of the countries “the Big twenty” (G20). In the framework of this meeting it is expected a number of important bilateral negotiations. First of all we are talking about a full-fledged conversation with US President Donald trump and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Their meeting has already begun. At first everything went traditionally. The two presidents posed for the media, exchanging pleasantries. Trump expressed confidence that the talks will be great. Putin agreed with him and added that they have something to talk about.
After that, the first American President handed Russian leader’s hand for a handshake. Putin stood a short but noticeable pause, and a handshake has taken place. It was noticeable how the palm of the American President more.
Photo Getty Images
And then the Protocol was breached. The journalists refused to leave. Representatives of the American and Russian media at the end of legal shooting shouted questions and wanted to hear the answers. The staff of the Protocol office politely but firmly asked them to leave the room. Neither Putin nor trump did not respond to the behavior of journalists.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter