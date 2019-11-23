Trump got curiosity because of the name Zelensky
Zellinsky (Zelinsky) – so Donald trump calls in his notes of the President Zelensky. Journalists photographed on Wednesday a brief summary of the performances of the trump, where he reiterates that it is not demanded from the Ukrainian President’s nothing wrong with that.
Recall that recently trump has got into confusion because of incorrect pronunciation of the name Zelensky. More precisely the water of his blitz-interview to journalists he confused the President of Ukraine with President of Russia. In context, when trump talked about Zelensky he misspoke, saying to him, “President of Russia”.