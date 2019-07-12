Trump got on the ignorance of anatomy and caused a wave of ridicule in the network
The US President Donald trump once again became the hero of jokes of Americans. It happened after the President of the United States in connection with the signing of the document, providing easy access to early diagnosis of kidney disease earlier, trump himself made a joke on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The kidneys have a special place in the heart. It’s incredible,” said trump.
After the video was posted online, users began to comment on it.
“As a former surgeon, I can say that the only time I saw a kidney, which occupied “a special place in the heart”, it was the man who fell from the 6th floor,” wrote one commenter.
“I laughed so hard that my kidneys from the heart popped up”, admitted another American.
TRUMP: “You’ve worked so hard on the kidney. Very special — the kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing.” pic.twitter.com/JLM3uCsO5u
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) on 10 July 2019.
We will remind, during a recent visit to the UK President of the United States Donald trump almost got trapped, not knowing his gift of the Queen Elizabeth II, who presented it a year earlier.
And at home trump pretty fun people speech on independence Day on 4 July 2019. Including he said that the US has already raised the flag… on Mars.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter