Trump has accused Nancy Pelosi of treason and demanded impeachment
The US President has demanded “immediate impeachment” of the speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi. The White house accused her of “serious crimes and misdemeanors, and possibly treason”. About this he wrote on his Twitter page, writes “Voice of America”.
Charged with “grave crimes and misdemeanors” referred to by the tramp, is a legal term, it usually used for the formulation of the reason of impeachment in the United States. It includes the prosecution of officials misconduct: corruption, negligence, perjury under oath, abuse of authority, bribery, intimidation of witnesses, the misuse of public funds, failure to fulfill their obligations and other crimes.
Trump wrote her a tweet once in the case of impeachment of the tramp there was a second intelligence officer, who is going to testify against the President.
On 25 September the House of representatives of Congress controlled by the Democratic party, started the procedure of impeachment of the Trump. President accused of “serious crimes and misdemeanors” because of his telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky in July 2019.
As claimed by political opponents of US President, trump during the call tried to convince Zelensky to start an investigation activity in Ukraine hunter Biden, son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden and the likely opponent of trump’s for the US presidential election in 2020. If this does not happen, trump allegedly threatened to block the provision of financial and military assistance to Kiev.
Representatives of trump himself Zelensky argue that any pressure on the part of the President of the United States was not.
The complaint against trump in Congress filed one of the representatives of US intelligence. However, supporters of the trump believe that it was written for political purposes, and while writing people at least consulted with lawyers close to the leadership of the democratic party of the United States.
That is what trump suggests, referring to the head of the special Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives Adam Schiff, also a Democrat: the Committee Schiff intends to investigate the complaint and to proceed against trump’s accusation. Pelosi, according to trump, also supports these “fraudulent words” and also conducting “illegal meetings with party “whistleblower” and his lawyer”.
“I suppose this means that all who maliciously “cooperates” with them, should be immediately impeached,” said trump.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- During his stay in new York, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the Ukrainian community in the U.S. , where he thanked them for their support of Ukraine. Zelensky called American Ukrainians “our best diplomats, our lobbyists.”
- Telephone conversation between the two presidents, interested members of Congress as part of the investigation, not tried trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- The house of representatives launched an investigation into impeachment. Among Democrats, there are voices that need to act quickly, but if charges will be brought against Trump, they will consider the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.