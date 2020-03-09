Trump has accused Russia and Saudi Arabia in the collapse of the US stock market
The US President Donald trump said Russia and Saudi Arabia the reasons for the collapse of the U.S. stock market. He stated in his Twitter account, write “Vedomosti”.
Among other reasons for the decline of the us leader called “fake news”.
The collapse of world oil prices trump reacted with approval.
“Good for consumers, fuel prices decline,” wrote the President.
March 9, the U.S. markets opened falling of indexes in the first minutes of trading, the S&P 500 fell 6.9%, the Dow Jones by 7%, and the NASDAQ declined by 6.86%. The collapse of the indexes resulted in a 15-minute suspension of trading on the new York stock exchange, after which the decline slowed somewhat.
Similar dynamics today showed European and Asian sites. Trading currency on the Moscow stock exchange was not carried out because of the day in Russia. They will resume on Tuesday, March 10.
The collapse in world markets has happened after the negotiations of the countries – exporters of oil OPEC+, which ended in failure. The parties failed to agree on the extension or conclusion of new agreement.
It happened because of the position of the Russian authorities, who refused to increase the limit.
The price of Brent crude oil immediately after the opening of trading on March 9 fell by more than 30% on the ICE futures exchange in London. The minimum price at 7:29 MSK was $31,29 per barrel, maximum level of $of 37.06 per barrel reached by 12:57 GMT.
By the close of the markets, the Dow Jones fell by 2013,45 paragraph (7,78%) and stood at 23851,33 points. The S&P 500 index that includes 500 largest companies in the U.S. market, lost 225,81 paragraph (7,60%) and was on the mark 2746,56 points. The index e of the Nasdaq fell by 624,94 paragraph (7,92%), to 7950,68 points, informs “RBC”.
