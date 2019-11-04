Trump has accused the Governor of California forest fires and threatened to deny state assistance
The President of the United States Donald trump is threatening to cut Federal funding to fight the devastating forest fires in California, accusing Governor Gavin Newson that he was unable to prevent natural disasters.
“California Governor @GavinNewsom has done a terrible job of managing forests. I told him from the first day when we met that he needs to “clean up” the forest “floor” regardless of what his chiefs, environmentalists, REQUIRE him”, — quotes trump The Daily Mail.
The publication notes that neither of the two major forest fires that are now raging in California, Maria Fire North of Los Angeles and Kincade Fire in SONOMA County — do not cover forest land.
Trump added that he would “no longer help” the state to retain Federal financial aid.
On the same day the Governor Newsom fired back the President, saying: “You don’t believe in climate change. You are exempt from this conversation.”
Although trump has repeatedly accused officials in the California fires, state, and improper management of forests, most state forests are actually owned by Federal agencies and managed by them. The Federal Agency in control of 57% of the 33 million acres of forests in the Golden state.
Sunday morning on Twitter trump mentioned Newsom.
“Every year is the same, — wrote the President. — California is burning, and he turns to the Federal government for help. Enough. Brace yourself, Governor.”
In response, Newsom pointed to the failure of trump to recognize the role of climate change in accelerating forest fires.
“We successfully wage war against thousands of fires that began across the state in the last few weeks due to extreme weather caused by climate change, while trump spends the attack against the antidote”, — said the Governor specifically for The Daily Mail.
“The reality is that, although CA and increased investments in fire prevention and management projects by the fuels, the Federal government has reduced funding for these activities”, — said the press Secretary Newsom Jesse Melgar.
Scientists have noted that climate change has contributed to greater ferocity of forest fires, the frequency and power of which over the last couple of years has increased. Higher temperatures make the ground more dry and that means risk of fire is higher.
In California, the average temperature in especially warm days increased by 2.5 degrees since 1970-ies, according to the study “the Future of the Earth.” According to scientists, the likelihood of fires affect not only forest management in California. Climate change and human factors such as damaged power lines and houses built too close to each other in rural areas, contribute to the emergence of this problem.
After trump criticized Newsom, he used Twitter to Express his appreciation to the fire Department.
“But our teams work well together to put out these huge and numerous fires. Stunning fire!”, wrote the President.
The President also advised the state “to open ridiculous closed water pipes coming from the North”.
“Do not pour water into the Pacific ocean, he said. — This should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can get it now!”
However, drought maps show that at this time in California there is no urgent need in the water, and the drought played no role in forest fires.
Currently in the state of rage, at least 11 active fires that destroyed thousands of acres, forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and left residents without electricity for several days.
As of Sunday morning, the fire Maria Fire that erupted on Halloween night, was localized by 50%. Fire Kincade Fire burned for 11 days and has been localized in 74%. According to the Washington Post, October at least 5 people were killed in cases of forest fires.
Last year, trump made similar threats of denial of Federal assistance when in Malibu and Paradise, California, raging forest fires, in which the President was also accused of “rude and inept management of forests”. Newsome defended the efforts of California to prevent forest fires and criticized the Federal government for what it has not done enough to help protect staff.