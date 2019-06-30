Trump has called a meeting with Kim Jong-UN “very beautiful” and made the lifting of sanctions
PHOTO : TASS / Zuma
ASIA
The US President Donald trump called the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN “very beautiful”, however the lifting of sanctions was premature decision, reports “Interfax”.
Trump became the first in the history of the current head of the American state, which was on the territory of the DPRK, considering it “a great honor”.
“It’s very legendary, nobody expected it to happen,” said trump.
He stressed that his efforts contribute to the stabilization of the situation on the Korean Peninsula: North Korea refused testing of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. Reporters asked how trump looks at periodic launches of DPRK missiles without the use of ballistic technologies, to which trump replied that he was not opposed to them because “almost all have such missiles”.
The American leader noted that despite positive trends in the development of bilateral relations, to abandon the imposed sanctions it is too early, however, not exclude that in the future such a scenario is possible.
“It is important to do everything the right way,” concluded trump.