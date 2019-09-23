Trump has complained that he is not given the Nobel prize
The US President Donald trump has complained that he is not given the Nobel prize.
“I would have gotten a Nobel prize for a lot of different things, if they had given it honestly, and they don’t do it,” said trump reporters at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, quoted by RIA Novosti.
Trump recalled that his predecessor, Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 2009.
“They gave the prize to Obama right after he became President, and he couldn’t understand why he got it. And you know what? It’s the only thing I agree with him,” said trump.
Obama received the award with the formulation “for efforts to strengthen international diplomacy”.
- The idea to nominate Donald trump for the Nobel prize is widely discussed by his supporters in the spring of 2018. In may 2018, a group of Republican congressmen nominated trump for the Nobel peace prize. In a letter sent by legislators to the Nobel Committee, stated that Donald trump “has worked tirelessly, trying to exert maximum pressure on North Korea to force it to end its illegal weapons program and to achieve peace in the region.”
- “You think I deserve the Nobel peace prize, but I would never have said that. In fact, the only award I want is a victory for the whole world”, — said trump at a government meeting in the White house.
- In February 2019, the US President Donald trump said that worthy of the Nobel peace prize, but don’t expect to get it.
- Later the former Director of the Nobel Institute in Norway Gail Lundestad, who held the post for 25 years, thinks that awarding Barack Obama the Nobel peace prize in 2009 “in advance” was a mistake. In his book of memoirs Lundestad notes that this award was intended as an incentive for future achievements of President Obama in the cause of world peace.