Trump has established a unique achievement in snooker (video)
Judd Trump
30-year-old English snookered Judd trump, who is the current world champion, became the winner of rating tournament Gibraltar Open.
In the final trump in a bitter struggle defeated his compatriot Cyrena Wilson with the score 4:3.
In this fight the leader of the world ranking, has issued three century (scored in one approach to the table more than 100 points), scoring 123, 125 and 144 points.
In this series of 144 points was the best in the tournament. For this indicator, trump received an additional award in the amount of 5 thousand pounds.
The Englishman just earned the tournament 50 thousand for winning, and a bonus in the amount of 150 thousand pounds, which gets the player who best performed at four European tournaments.
Trump earlier in the season-2019/20 won the International Championship, World Open, Northern Ireland Open, German Masters and Players Championship.
So, Judd has established a unique achievement – he became the first player in history to win the six ranking tournaments in one season.
Five tournaments in one season, previously won by the Scot Stephen Hendry (1990/91), Chinese Dean of Gungu (2013/14), Englishman mark Selby (2016/17) and his compatriot Ronnie O’sullivan (2017/18).
To trump this victory was the 17th in rating tournaments. According to this indicator, he caught up with Selby, which divides the 7-8 position.
Most titles in his career are O’sullivan and Hendry (both at 36).
Full video of the final of Ruhr Open: