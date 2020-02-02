Trump has extended the immigration ban on one of the post-Soviet countries: what you need to know
The US administration announced the expansion of the list of countries whose citizens will be restricted from entering the United States. For the first time this list got state of the former Soviet Union — Kyrgyzstan. Besides him, the list includes Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea and Myanmar. About it writes BBC.
According to us media reports, Washington is considered the possibility to restrict the entry of citizens of Belarus, but later abandoned this step.
Contrary to the predictions of the American media reporting on the impending decree of the President of the United States Donald trump a few weeks ago, the new list does not imply a complete ban on entry for citizens of the six States. Residents of Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea and Nigeria, for example, denied the right to apply for immigrant visas to live and work in the United States. The citizens of Sudan and Tanzania will be excluded from participating in the lottery for the drawing of green cards.
The residents of all these countries will still be able to contact us embassies and consulates for obtaining tourist and business visas.
Priority bans
The first order banning entry into the United States for citizens of the seven predominantly Muslim countries was signed by trump January 27, 2017, just one week after the inauguration of the new President of the United States. The list included Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia. Later this list has made Venezuela and North Korea.
Administration officials then explained that the citizens of these States represents a special threat to U.S. national security, and they should be completely banned entry to the territory of the country.
The order of the President, received in the American media called “ban the Muslim” (“Muslim ban”) three times, blocked by Federal judges in different States, but in the end, the Supreme court upheld the President. From the list were excluded Iraq and Sudan, and in the text of the order is amended, specifying the requirements of Washington to the countries included in the list.
Among them — the results citizens traveling abroad, biometric passports, equipped with an electronic chip, as well as expanding the amount of information on terrorist and other threats, which the governments of these countries share with the US authorities.
In his public speeches in recent years, Donald trump has repeatedly mentioned that the tightening of immigration policies is one of the priorities of his administration, and a list of countries whose nationals will restrict entry into the United States, will constantly expand.
Speaking to reporters during his visit to Davos in January 2020, Donald trump confirmed that he would not abandon his campaign promises about restricting immigration.
“We are adding several States to the list, — said trump. — We should be safe. Our country needs to be safe. You see what is happening in the world. Our country must be safe”.
“Shortsighted”
In the new list was supposed to be just two post-Soviet States — Kyrgyzstan and Belarus. Restrictions are also planned to be imposed on citizens of Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea and Myanmar.
The U.S. state Department then officially refused to answer the request of the BBC. The sides of the journalists in diplomatic office, yet agreed to comment on the new list on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the initiative on the extension of the ban comes from the administration, but are unable to clearly determine why this list was included these States.
The government of Nigeria, for example, is a partner of the U.S. global anti-terrorism program, and Nigerian troops have been conducting joint operations with the us military.
A source in the foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said that the impending ban on Kyrgyz diplomats learned from the article in the publication Politico.
The Minister of foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov believes that all the matter in the absence of citizens ‘ biometric passports.
A source in the Kyrgyz foreign Minister in conversation with journalists has expressed confidence that the decision was due to American domestic political agenda and is not associated with the US policy in relation to Kyrgyzstan.
According to him, the ban is “stupid, short-sighted, the clumsy position of the current US administration”. The diplomat suggested that some part of the American establishment could be dissatisfied with the closure of the US base in Kyrgyzstan in 2014, and the inclusion of this country in the new list is determined by military and economic Union Bishkek with Moscow.
Security?
Presenting on Friday, January 31, a new initiative of the administration, the acting head of the Department of internal security of the United States Chad Wolfe explained that the new list was the result of “systematic review”, which lasted almost a year.
In March 2018, the us administration has sent to the governments of the 200 countries a number of questions concerning their cooperation with the United States in combating terrorism, exchanging intelligence information and data on our own citizens, issued passports. The authorities of these countries are also required to self-assess the “level and degree” of terrorist threats.
After that, their own assessment of the situation in all these States conducted an inter-Agency group, which included representatives of the Department of homeland security, the Pentagon, state Department and office of the Director of national intelligence.
“As a result of these six States received the worst rating, explained Wolfe, answering questions of journalists in Washington. — In the same way as the seven countries already included in the initial list, they ranked last in the overall list.”
The official considered it necessary to clarify that “most” of these countries intends to maintain good relations with the US and tried to help the Americans in the assessment of terrorist threats.
“For various reasons they are unable to fulfil minimum requirements which we set out, said the wolf. — So the only way to reduce risks was the introduction of travel restrictions”.
He added that the administration intends to conduct similar reviews every six months and every country will have a chance for removal from the list, if Washington deems that the state has taken necessary measures to strengthen their own safety and began to cooperate more with the United States.
