Trump has found a way to learn citizenship of the US population without a census
The President instructed the Commerce Department to collect all available information on this subject from other departments of the country.
The President of the United States Donald trump rejected the idea of inclusion in the questionnaire of the upcoming population census 2020, the question of nationality. Instead of this step, the White house instructed the U.S. Commerce Department to collect all available information on this subject from other departments of the country.
Trump announced it in the Rose garden of the White house on Thursday evening during a special press conference devoted to the issues of census and citizenship. This announcement together with the President was attended by the Minister of Commerce Wilbur Ross and U.S. attorney General William Barr.
Two weeks ago the Supreme court ruled against the introduction of a new question in the census for the first time in 70 years. Five votes against four, the judges decided that the administration the reason for adding the issue of citizenship – protecting the right to vote – is a “far-fetched”.
The decision States that the administration can offer other reasons, trump last week said was considering making a new question to a presidential decree.
Any presidential decree, introducing a new question unilaterally, is likely to provoke new lawsuits, since, in accordance with the Constitution, the process of the census is responsible Congress, not the President.
However, held last month, the Harvard survey-Harris showed that, despite a possible defeat in court, trump enough political support for such an initiative. The survey among registered voters showed that the inclusion of the issue of citizenship are twice more respondents than against.
The census of the United States in excess of 327 million people, is expected to start in April next year, and the questionnaire without the question of nationality had already begun to print. In the US the census is important because of its results depends on the distribution of the 435 seats in the House of representatives by state, as well as the distribution of Federal assistance to the States.
But the Democrats and the organizations that advocate for the rights of immigrants, criticized trump for trying to make a profile question on citizenship. Experts in demography, including the census Bureau, fear that without citizenship, immigrants would not participate in the census out of fear of being deported.
Democrats insist that if the immigrant will be nedouchtenny, places in the House of representatives and Federal aid can leave sympathetic to the Democrats of the cities with large immigrant communities in areas where there are mostly Republicans.
The speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi described the efforts of trump’s phrase “let’s Make America white again”, playing with his famous slogan “let’s Make America great again”.
The Department of justice who is engaged in litigation related to issues of citizenship, this week tried to change the whole team attorneys after the indignation of some of them that they are required to continue work on the case after the Supreme court issued its decision.
However, two Federal judges voted against the changes in the legal administration team, stating that this can not be done without a satisfactory explanation.